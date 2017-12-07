Home Featured Top Slider Goodgame Studios starts 2017 with layoffs, finishes with plans to go public

Goodgame Studios starts 2017 with layoffs, finishes with plans to go public

By
Staff Report
-
44
0
SHARE
Photo via Pace Media Ad Agency, London on Vimeo under the Creative Commons License

Venture Beat reports: “Germany-based developer Goodgame Studios announced today that it will be publicly traded indirectly for the first time as it merges with Stillfront Group, a company of independent game makers and publishers. Goodgame Studios focuses on free-to-play games for mobile and browsers, including the strategy game Empire: Four Kingdoms, which the company says is the highest-grossing app produced by a German studio.”

Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR