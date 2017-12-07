Venture Beat reports: “Germany-based developer Goodgame Studios announced today that it will be publicly traded indirectly for the first time as it merges with Stillfront Group, a company of independent game makers and publishers. Goodgame Studios focuses on free-to-play games for mobile and browsers, including the strategy game Empire: Four Kingdoms, which the company says is the highest-grossing app produced by a German studio.”
Goodgame Studios starts 2017 with layoffs, finishes with plans to go public