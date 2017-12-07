Nexstar Buys Video Ad-Tech Startup LKQD Technologies for $90 Million

Variety reports: “Broadcast giant Nexstar Media Group has reached a deal to acquire LKQD Technologies, a video-advertising infrastructure company, for $90 million cash. LKQD, founded in 2014 and based in Foothill Ranch, Calif., provides enterprise digital video advertising technology services for publishers and advertisers reaching approximately 115 million U.S. online video viewers across desktops, web, mobile and connected TVs.”

Read more