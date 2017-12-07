Oculus revives its Wolves in the Walls virtual reality story experience

Venture Beat reports: “Facebook closed its Oculus Story Studio in May, and that seemed like the end for its effort to create virtual reality story experiences such as its award-winning Henry short film. But yesterday, one of those projects came back to life. That project, which Oculus funded, is Wolves in the Walls. It’s an adaptation of a story from Neil Gaiman, creator of comics and books such as The Sandman, Coraline, and American Gods.”

Read more