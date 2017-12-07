PlayStation 4 has sold over 70 million units worldwide

Gamesindustry.biz reports: “After four years on the market the PlayStation 4 has sold over 70.6 million units. Sony today announced that worldwide sales figures for the PlayStation 4 are just shy of the PlayStation 3’s lifetime sales, which reached 80 million in seven years. PlayStation VR is also performing reasonably well, having sold two million units since its launch in October 2016 – around half-a-million of which were in the last quarter alone – and a total 12.2 million games.”

