Mashable reports: “Snapchat is getting a little geekier. SYFY WIRE has launched GEEKLY, a Snapchat Show that covers science fiction, fantasy, paranormal horror, and superhero news and culture as Snap and SYFY expand their digital entertainment programming. Each episode is hosted by YouTube stars Andre Meadows (Black Nerd Comedy) and Whitney Moore (Geek and Sundry) and last between three and five minutes.”

