Bloomberg’s Twitter News Network, TicToc, Goes Live Dec. 18

Variety reports: “Bloomberg Media announced the name of its built-for-Twitter 24-hour news network — TicToc by Bloomberg — which is set to go live next Monday, Dec. 18. The company is staffing TicToc with a dedicated team of about 50 reporters, editors, producers and social-media analysts, overseen by M. Scott Havens, Bloomberg’s global head of digital, and Mindy Massucci, who is the editorial lead of TicToc by Bloomberg.”

