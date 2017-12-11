Variety reports: “Bloomberg Media announced the name of its built-for-Twitter 24-hour news network — TicToc by Bloomberg — which is set to go live next Monday, Dec. 18. The company is staffing TicToc with a dedicated team of about 50 reporters, editors, producers and social-media analysts, overseen by M. Scott Havens, Bloomberg’s global head of digital, and Mindy Massucci, who is the editorial lead of TicToc by Bloomberg.”
Bloomberg's Twitter News Network, TicToc, Goes Live Dec. 18