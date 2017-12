The Hollywood Reporter reports: “With a few words in a legal filing, AT&T may have saved its $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner. The DOJ, citing antitrust concerns, wants either Time Warner to jettison Turner Broadcasting or AT&T to sell DirecTV before blessing the marriage, which the government sued Nov. 20 to block. And since AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson has insisted he won’t sell CNN, many were speculating that a compromise could see Time Warner off-loading other chunks of Turner.”

