Jaunt expands VR media platform into AR and mixed reality

Venture Beat reports: “Jaunt debuted in 2013 as a platform for viewing virtual reality movies and 360-degree entertainment. Now it is expanding beyond that with its Jaunt XR platform. The platform from the San Mateo, California-based company will now be expanded to include augmented reality and mixed-reality content, with the latter referring to content that combines various types of real, augmented, and virtual content.”
