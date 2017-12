The Verge reports: “Samsung says it will start streaming videos in HDR10+ on its premium TVs in partnership with Amazon starting on Wednesday, reports Yonhap News”. Samsung says it’s the first time HDR10+ content will be available through a streaming service. Around 100 TV shows and movies are available, including The Grand Tour and The Tick with more titles to be added. HDR10+ is available to those with Samsung’s QLED or UHD TVs and Amazon Prime Video.”

