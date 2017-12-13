Lionsgate Orchestrates $11M Investment in ‘Power Rangers’ Mobile Game Developer

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Lionsgate has brought together investing firms March Capital Partners and Ridge Ventures for an $11 million investment in game developer nWay that will fund future development of the mobile game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars. Lionsgate president of interactive ventures and games, Peter Levin, will join nWay’s board of directors alongside Ridge Ventures’ managing director Phil Sanderson and March Capital Partners’ co-founder Gregory Milken.”

Read more