Glo raises $3 million from Alibaba, cuts deal for IMAX VR arcades

Venture Beat reports: “Glo has raised $3 million from Alibaba for its location-based virtual reality entertainment stations, and it has also licensed its GloStation technology platform to IMAX for its VR Centre in Los Angeles. Glo also announced that IMAX has licensed its GloStation technology platform – beginning with its zombie VR experience, Deadwood Mansion – for its flagship IMAX VR Centre in Los Angeles.”

Read more