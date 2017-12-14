Refinery29 Lays Off 34 Employees Amid Digital Media Headwinds

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Refinery29 has conducted a round of layoffs, acknowledging that the digital media industry is facing advertising headwinds. The women’s lifestyle website has let go of 34 employees, or about 7 percent of its staff, a spokeswoman confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The 12-year-old company has more than 450 employees around the world and has raised more than $125 million from investors, including Turner and Scripps Networks.”

Read more