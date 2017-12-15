The Verge reports: “Facebook is now rolling out its Snooze feature to all users after a period of testing in September. The tool lets you mute a friend, page, or group for 30 days so you can temporarily purge their updates from your News Feed. The controls are similar to the current Unfollow / Hide tool that lets you permanently remove a user or page’s updates from your timeline entirely without unfriending them.”
Facebook's new Snooze button can mute annoying friends for 30 days