‘The Last Jedi’ had the second biggest Thursday opening ever

Mashable reports: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi is up against some tough box office records, but it’s starting with the second-highest domestic preview opening of all time, Disney confirmed Friday. The film opened Thursday to an estimated $45 million, ahead of 2016’s Rogue One ($29 million) and a little shy of 2015’s The Force Awakens ($57 million, the all-time record). It has already made $105.8 million worldwide.”

Read more