CBS Aims to Boost Video-Streaming News Hub CBSN in 2018

Variety reports: “CBS intends to give more attention to CBSN, the video-streaming hub devoted to news, in 2018, as a younger generation of news aficionados finds it easier to gain access to video on demand. Streams of CBS increased 17% over 2016 year to date, according to CBS, as unique visitors to CBSNews.com increased 20%. Next year, CBS will work to make sure CBSN has a presence in its other digital properties, including the subscription-video-on-demand service ‘CBS All Access’”.

