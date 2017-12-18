ESPN Chief John Skipper Steps Down, Citing Substance Addiction Problem

Variety reports: “In a shock to the sports and TV world, longtime ESPN chief John Skipper is resigning as a result of what he described as a long-term problem with substance addiction. George Bodenheimer, Skipper’s predecessor as ESPN boss, will serve as acting chairman while Disney searches for a replacement. Skipper has been with ESPN since 1997 and took the reins as president from Bodenheimer in on Jan. 1, 2012.”

