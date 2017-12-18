Theta pre-sale hits $12 million as it brings blockchain to video and esports

Venture Beat reports: “The headlines are full of claims that computers are being used to mine cryptocurrencies while watching videos or browsing websites. But what if that was by design, instead of being done stealthily and without permission. That’s one of the ideas behind Theta Labs‘ video streaming solution, which is powered by blockchain technology, and which today has announced that its token pre-sale has reached $12 million.”
