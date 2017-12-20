“Massive Victory” For Songwriters, Publishers As Court Allows Fractional Licensing – BMI, ASCAP React

Hypebot reports: “In a major victory for songwriters and publishers, the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled against the U.S. Department of Justice which had sought to end the practice of fractional music licensing. The U.S. Second Circuit agreed with Judge Louis L. Stanton’s September 16, 2016 decision that the BMI consent decree allows for the practice of fractional licensing.”
Home Featured Top Slider “Massive Victory” For Songwriters, Publishers As Court Allows Fractional Licensing – BMI,...