Russia Proposes Tax on Hollywood and Foreign Films

Photo via Creative Commons Zero - CC0 on Max Pixel under the Creative Commons License

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “The Russian government has proposed slapping a 3 percent tax on all Hollywood and foreign theatrical releases instead of hiking the exhibition license fee, an earlier idea that was widely criticized by local distributors. Culture minister Vladimir Medinsky, known to be keen to protect homegrown movies against Hollywood competition, announced the initiative at a government meeting devoted to the film industry on Tuesday.”

