Tidal makes the jump to the big screen with apps for Apple TV and Android TV

The Verge reports: “Tidal has launched its first TV apps today for the Apple TV and Android TV platforms, letting subscribers access both Tidal’s entire library of music along with video content like concerts, livestreams, and music videos directly on their TVs. The new platforms is the latest in a series of expansions for Tidal, which also recently added support for Apple’s CarPlay and integration with Sonos speakers in the last few weeks.”

