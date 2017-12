Variety reports: “A new year means new shows and films to stream on all your favorite services. Netflix will start the new year off right with one of the world’s favorite superheroes, bringing in five Batman films including Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Batman Begins.’ In addition, all three ‘Godfather’ films, the four ‘Lethal Weapon’ movies, and the five entries in the “Bring It On” series will be on Netflix.”

Read more