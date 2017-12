Tech Crunch reports: “CNN is giving up on its Snapchat news show, which launch only four months ago. ‘The Update,’ as the program was called, had been designed for Snapchat’s vertical video format, but didn’t feature video produced only for Snapchat, nor did it have dedicated anchors. According to The WSJ, which was first to report the show’s ending, the issue at hand was the show’s potential path to profitability – or rather, the lack thereof.”

