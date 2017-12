The Verge reports: “Google is offering Android users 12 days of Play Store deals for the holidays, aptly called the 12 Days of Play. The sale brings discounts on apps, books, games, and movies and runs from today through January 2nd. Deals include offers like renting movies from $0.99, four months of free Google Play Music, and 50 percent off the first three months for new subscriptions to DisneyLife and HBO Now.”

