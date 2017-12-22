NBA 2K League: Sacramento esports team launches merchandise with All Good

Venture Beat reports: “The Sacramento Kings’ esports team in the NBA 2K League has partnered with lifestyle brand All Good to create the team’s merchandise. Kings Guard Gaming apparel will be on sale as part of a promotional and charitable effort to raise awareness for the Sacramento team. Take-Two Interactive, maker of the NBA 2K basketball video game, and the NBA have teamed up to create the NBA 2K League esports league that starts in May 2018.”

