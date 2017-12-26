Home Featured Top Slider Amazon Signs Up 4 Million Prime Members in One Week, Echo Dot...

Amazon Signs Up 4 Million Prime Members in One Week, Echo Dot Is Top-Selling Product Over Holidays

Photo credit Guillermo Fernandes under Creative Commons license.

Variety reports: “Amazon disgorged a laundry list of factoids touting 2017 as its biggest holiday-shopping season ever. But while impressive sounding, the stats lacked the specificity and context — as is typical for Amazon — to determine just how massive the ecommerce company’s haul was. One eye-catching figure: More than 4 million people signed up for Prime free trials or began paid memberships in a one-week period, according to Amazon.”

