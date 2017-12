Venture Beat reports: “After the disappointing Wii U went off to the graveyard, the Switch has manged to sell 10 million consoles since its launch in March. It’s already nearing the Wii U’s 13.56 million lifetime sales. Nintendo has supported the Switch with a steady stream of quality games. Some of these include two of the best-reviewed games of the year, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.”

Read more