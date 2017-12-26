The Library of Congress will no longer archive every tweet

The Verge reports: “The Library of Congress just announced some changes to its long-running plan to archive all of Twitter. On December 31st, 2017, it will stop archiving all tweets and instead choose certain tweets to archive on a ‘very selective basis,’ Gizmodo reports. The decision was announced in a recently published white paper that reads ‘the tweets collected and archived will be thematic and event-based, including events such as elections, or themes of ongoing national interest, e.g. public policy’.”

