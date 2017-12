Deadline Hollywood reports: “Yesterday, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi took over Wonder Woman‘s second-place spot on the 2017 top box office grossers list with a running cume of $423.7M. Wonder Woman had finaled at $412.6M. There’s also a very good chance that Last Jedi becomes the highest-grossing film of the year by Dec. 31, beating Disney’s own Beauty and the Beast ($504M).”

