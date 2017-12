Variety reports: “Alicia Vikander, Carol Burnett, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Shirley MacLaine are among the stars set as presenters for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards telecast on Jan. 7. The three-hour ceremony at the Beverly Hilton will be hosted by Seth Meyers and air live on NBC. It will be the first live awards event to air since the turmoil in Hollywood erupted in October with sexual harassment allegations.”

