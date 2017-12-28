Hypebot reports: “Multiple Reddit users are reporting that their Spotify accounts were hacked, and several point to more than one hack over the last 10 days. Multiple users on Reddit say they have received emails from the music streamer that their usernames or passwords were changed without authorization. Spotify has issued this statement in response:’Spotify has not experienced a security breach and our user records are secure’.”
Reddit Users Report Multiple Spotify Hacks, Streamer Responds