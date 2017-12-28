U2 Tops Pollstar’s Year-End Touring Chart With $316 Million Gross, Veteran Male Acts Dominate Top 20

Variety reports: “U2’s ‘Joshua Tree’ 30th anniversary trek was the year’s top-grossing tour, according to a Pollstar year-end chart released Wednesday. The Live Nation-promoted jaunt, which comprised 50 shows in 38 cities, took in a whopping $316 million and reported a total of 2.71 million tickets sold. Coming in second was Guns N’ Roses, with $292.5 million gross and 2.68 million tickets sold on an 81-date/74-city UTA/International Talent Booking tour.”

