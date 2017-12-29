All 50 states vote yes on AT&T’s $40 billion emergency response network FirstNet

Tech Crunch reports: “Today, AT&T announced that all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia have officially signed on to FirstNet, a government program operated by AT&T to provide universal emergency response communications across the country. States had until yesterday to officially opt-in or opt-out of the FirstNet system. California, Florida, Mississippi and New York were among the states that waited until the last minute to confirm their participation.”
All 50 states vote yes on AT&T's $40 billion emergency response network...