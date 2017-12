Apple apologizes for iPhone slowdown drama, will offer $29 battery replacements for a year

The Verge reports: “Apple just published a letter to customers apologizing for the ‘misunderstanding’ around older iPhones being slowed down, following its recent admission that it was, in fact, slowing down older phones in order to compensate for degrading batteries. Apple says in its letter that batteries are ‘consumable components,’ and is offering anyone with an iPhone 6 or later a battery replacement for $29 starting in late January through December 2018.”

