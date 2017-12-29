‘Star Wars’ Franchise Crosses $4 Billion, Eclipsing Disney’s Lucasfilm Price

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “From the get-go, Wall Street analysts lauded The Walt Disney Co.’s decision in 2012 to buy Lucasfilm — home of George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise — despite a high price tag of $4.06 billion. Combined, Disney and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Stars Wars: The Force Awakens have surpassed $4.06 billion in ticket sales at the worldwide box office.”

Read more