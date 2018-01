Variety reports: “Amazon is known for its speedy delivery of all manner of items. But the tech giant has moved at a snail’s pace in the search for a boss to take the helm of its Amazon Studios division. The e-tailer’s hunt is just one of a handful of CEO dramas unfolding in 2018 that will be closely watched in the industry. ESPN is just getting started on a CEO recruiting drive initiated by another hasty exit.”

Read more