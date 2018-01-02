Logan Paul, YouTube Star, Apologizes for Video Showing Dead Body

The New York Times reports: “A YouTube star with millions of followers apologized on Monday for posting a video that showed a dead body hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest known as a destination for suicide victims. Logan Paul, 22, posted an apology on Twitter after the video attracted a torrent of criticism online, saying that he had published it in an attempt to raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention.”
