Hypebot reports: “Revenue at music video site Vevo was up 30% in 2017 from $500 million to $650 million, as it broke even for the first time in its eight years in business, according to a new report. Vevo now logs 25 billion views each month, up 30% from its last public disclosure. Vevo, which is owned in part by Universal Music and Sony, says it will be profitable in early 2018.”

Read more