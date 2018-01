Variety reports: “Episodes of History’s ‘Vikings,’ Lifetime’s ‘Project Runway’ and other A+E Networks shows will be available to watch for free on Verizon’s Oath digital-media properties including AOL and Yahoo under a new pact. The expanded deal between Verizon and A+E Networks also encompasses a carriage renewal for the programmer’s networks on Fios TV service as well as an exclusive distribution window for original content produced by 45th & Dean, A+E Networks’ digital studio.”

