Gamesindustry.biz reports: “It’s been less than two weeks since its official launch, but already PUBG Corporation CEO Chang Han Kim has plans for the breakout game of 2017 to become a ‘universal media franchise.’ PUBG Corporation already receiving calls from Netflix and Hollywood. ‘We want to take part in diverse industries including Esports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more,’ he said.”
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' CEO plans to make game a "universal media franchise"