Variety reports: “All six seasons of ‘Lost,’ the supernatural drama that aired on ABC, are now streaming on Hulu — after Netflix’s rights to the show expired. As of Jan. 4, all 121 episodes of ‘Lost’ are available to Hulu subscribers. The series comes to Hulu as part of a deal with the Disney/ABC Television Group. Netflix had originally inked the deal with Disney/ABC for ‘Lost’ backed in 2009.”

Read more