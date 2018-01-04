Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink, Little Big Town to Perform at Grammys

Variety reports: “The Grammy Awards — which will return to New York for the first time in 15 years on Jan. 28 for their 60th anniversary show — announced their first round of performers, and it’s a powerful, multi-genre list: Pop titans Lady Gaga and Pink, R&B singer/rapper Childish Gambino (a.k.a. actor Donald Glover), and country powerhouse Little Big Town. Hosted by James Corden, the show will be broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, Jan. 28.”

