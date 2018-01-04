Sony Reaches Settlement Over Streaming Royalties to ‘American Idol’ Stars

The Hollywood Reporter reports: “On Wednesday, it was revealed in court that Sony Music had reached a settlement in principle with 19 Recordings, the entity started by Simon Fuller that represents the financial interests of American Idol stars like Kelly Clarkson, Clay Aiken and Carrie Underwood. The case began in February 2014 and raised the issue of whether Sony was properly treating streaming income from digital outlets including Spotify, Google and Apple.”

Read more