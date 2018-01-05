David Letterman’s Netflix show premieres this month with guest Barack Obama

The Verge reports: “After roughly three years, David Letterman is exiting retirement to host a new Netflix show premiering Friday, January 12th. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will air one episode a month. His first guest? Former President Barack Obama. Future guests will include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern.”

Read more