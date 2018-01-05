David Letterman’s Netflix show premieres this month with guest Barack Obama

The Verge reports: “After roughly three years, David Letterman is exiting retirement to host a new Netflix show premiering Friday, January 12th. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman will air one episode a month. His first guest? Former President Barack Obama. Future guests will include George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern.”
Digital Media Wire, Inc. is a media company that provides strategic consulting and manages marketing campaigns for digital media brands, and owns and produces industry conferences. DMW has one of the largest and most engaged and senior-level communities in the digital media industry.