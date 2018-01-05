Deadline Hollywood reports: “Netflix said today that it will join the Internet Association’s efforts to preserve Net Neutrality. The dominant streaming service used Twitter to announce that it would join as an intervener in a judicial action to preserve the open Internet. The trade association, whose members include some of world’s leading Internet companies, plans to take legal action challenging the Federal Communications Commission’s repeal of the net neutrality rules.”
Netflix To Join Internet Association's Efforts To Preserve Net Neutrality