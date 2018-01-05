Spotify gains 10 million new paid members every 5-6 months

Venture Beat reports: “It’s been a big week for Spotify as reports emerged that the music-streaming behemoth has confidentially filed IPO documents ahead of a planned direct stock exchange listing in the first half of 2018. This means Spotify is maintaining a consistent path to subscription growth. By way of example, the company claimed 60 million subscribers at the end of July, which roughly equates to 17 percent growth in paid members over the past five months.”

Read more