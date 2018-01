The Verge reports: “The rights clearance startup Dubset announced today it will begin streaming DJ sets and remixes on Tidal. Spotify and Apple Music partnered with Dubset back in 2016, which expanded their catalogs to include remixes and bootlegs that were previously excluded. By partnering with labels, publishers, and streaming services, Dubset is trying to make it easier for producers and DJs to legitimatize and capitalize on their work.”

Read more