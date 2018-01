Gamesindustry.biz reports: “AsusTek Computer Inc. has invested up to $16 million towards establishing a subsidiary Chinese esports operation. The Taiwan-based electronics company plans to set up its first esports team, Rogue Warriors, which will operate under the Asus Republic of Gamers brand. The team is expected to compete in Tencent’s League of Legends Pro League and also create an affiliate team in Taiwan.”

