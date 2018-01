Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Facebook’s Oculus has announced that is partnering with Chinese phone maker Xiaomi Technology in a deal to manufacture its new virtual reality headset. Xiaomi has agreed to manufacture Oculus’s new headset, the Oculus Go, which was announced in October 2017. As part of the deal Oculus has agreed to launch the Mi VR Standalone, a version of the headset exclusive to the Chinese market built with Oculus technology.”

Read more