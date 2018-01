Hypebot reports: “LiveXLive Media, Inc. announced that they have closed its acquisition of Slacker Radio, the streaming music and personalized radio subscription service. Focused on U.S. and Canadian markets, Slacker was founded in 2004 by Dennis Mudd, the former CEO of MusicMatch, and Celite Milbrand. An early entry into the streaming market, Slacker allows music consumers to create personalized internet radio stations tailored to their tastes.”

