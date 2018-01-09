Deadline reports: “As the deserving spotlight on creative women shines brighter, NBC is officially kicking off its ‘Female Forward’ initiative, announced in August, which will focus on providing emerging female directors with training and the opportunity to direct an in-season episode. NBC President Jennifer Salke leads the charge on the initiative in partnership with multi-Emmy Award-nominated TV director Lesli Linka Glatter.”
NBC's "Female Forward" Directors Initiative Officially Launches With Call For Submissions